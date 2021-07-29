Steelers RB Najee Harris, OLB T.J. Watt On First Top 50 NFL Player Sales List For 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is a very popular player with the team’s fanbase right now and that’s not very surprising at all. How do we know that? Harris is reportedly leading all Steelers players in retail sales heading into the new season, according to the latest update provided by the NFLPA on Thursday.

According to NFLPA data, Harris is ranked 24th overall on the recently released Top 50 NFL Player Sales List for the period of March 1, 2021-May 31, 2021. Per the Thursday press release, the first top 50 list of the 2021 season is based on sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise, tracking year-to-date preseason results March 1-May 31, 2021, for the most up-to-date, comprehensive sales figures available. The list is also only comprised of the only verified rankings of NFL player product sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 75 NFLPA licensees. Licensed product across hardline, apparel, digital, and unconventional categories include items such as: game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products and many more.

Harris, the Steelers first round draft pick this year out of Alabama, is ranked fourth as far as rookies go on the top 50 list. He is also ranked eighth overall on the NFLPA’s recently released Rising Stars list of all rookies.

The Steelers do have another player in the top 50 and that’s outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who is ranked 36th overall and one spot ahead of Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

While Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool did not crack the first top 50 list for the designated period, he is listed by the NFLPA at ninth overall on their list of veteran rising stars.

The rising start rankings that the NFLPA issued evaluates factors for sales popularity, including on-field performance, early demand from NFLPA partners for content and marketing, fantasy league status, social media engagement, product submissions from 75+ NFLPA licensees, team fanbases and new faces in strong markets, per their release.

Based on Opendorse data, Claypool, heading into his second season at wide receiver, leads Rising Star veterans in both social media growth, adding over 540,000 followers in the past year, and most engaged social media audience (11.85%).