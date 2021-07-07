Steelers ILB Devin Bush Claims He’s Been Fined For His Twitter Activity

Pittsburgh Steelers third year inside linebacker Devin Bush posted Wednesday on Twitter that his most-recent social media activity has resulted in him being fined. Whether or not Bush is joking isn’t really known, however. It also isn’t known if the Steelers fined Bush or if maybe his teammates did in some friendly capacity, if there was indeed a fine at all.

I went over my limits today. Them boys sent me a fine 😒😞 — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 7, 2021

Bush, who is looking to return in 2021 from a serious knee injury he suffered back in Week 6 of the 2020 season, has been very active on Twitter this last week with a few of his tweets drawing quite a bit of attention. Those head turning tweets from Bush included shots at “content creators” and a disturbing video of a cat falling from a building.

Bush tweeted early Wednesday that he “got in trouble” for his recent Twitter activity and that he’s only allowed two tweets per day. If indeed he had a two-tweet limit, he’s well over it on Wednesday.

If indeed Bush was fined, he doesn’t seem to be too phased by it.

“I invested in Bitcoin, so I got it covered,” Bush tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

I invested in Bitcoin, so I got it covered 👏👏👏 — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 7, 2021

I’m not really sure what all is going on with Bush right now and it certainly is his right to tweet what he wants and when he wants. That said, I’m willing to bet that the Steelers front office, coaching staff and several of Bush’s teammates aren’t too happy with the young linebacker’s recent social media actions.

It’s weird how tweets from Bush have become such a big story this last week but that’s exactly what has happened. Bush’s recent Twitter activity even landed him in the New York Post.