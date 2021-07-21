Report: Steelers ILB Devin Bush Expected To Be Cleared To Practice At Start Of Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers reported to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the start of their 2021 training camp on Wednesday and it seems like there is some good news to pass along already concerning the team’s starting inside linebacker Devin Bush.
According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bush has recovered so nicely from the ACL he tore in Week 6 of the 2020 season, and he is expected to be cleared to fully practice right away. In short, it sounds like Bush will not need to start training camp on the Active/PUP list.
Good news for Steelers on reporting day: ILB Devin Bush has recovered so nicely from ACL he is expected to be cleared to fully practice right away, per several sources.
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) July 21, 2021
Bush is now right at nine months removed from the surgery he needed to repair the torn ACL he suffered last season against the Cleveland Browns. His rehab from that surgery has appeared to have been on track all offseason based on reports and videos he has posted on social media. He also reportedly participated on a limited basis in several of the team’s offseason practices these last few months.
Assuming Bush doesn’t need to start training camp on the Active/PUP list, it will be interesting to see how the team handles him in practices during the next few weeks and if he’ll ultimately get a chance to play in any of the team’s four preseason games.
With the good news coming in on Wednesday concerning Bush, one must think that tackle Zach Banner, who also suffered a torn ACL last season, will also avoid the Active/PUP list at the start of training camp. Banner suffered his knee injury five weeks before Bush sustained his.
We should know by the end of this week if any players will need to start training camp off on the Active/PUP list as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is usually good about giving out such information during his first official training camp press conference.