New Steelers G Trai Turner Excited To Play Smash-Mouth Football In Pittsburgh; Block For Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran guard Trai Turner to a one-year contract recently and now he’s expected to be the team’s new starter on the right side following longtime veteran guard David DeCastro having his contract terminated over a week ago. On Tuesday, Turner, who will make $3 million with the Steelers in 2021, was asked during his interview on ‘Total Access’ on the NFL Network why he chose to sign with the Steelers.

“Well, you know, it’s just one of those teams, one of the organizations that they always compete, always in the game and they play my style of football,” Turner said. “They’ve got a great quarterback at the head of the center, but they like to run the ball and that’s something I’m excited about.”

So, what is Turner’s preferred style of football?

“Smash-mouth,” Turner said. “Able to get out pull, you know what I’m saying? Get in some space and run a little bit. Just have a little bit of fun. And it’s fun when you’re throwing touchdowns, but I think it’s fun when you’re able to run them, too.”

Turner knows he will be blocking a lot for Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris in Pittsburgh and he already has a strong opinion about the Alabama product even though he’s yet to practice with him.

“I’m excited for him to run behind me, man,” Turner said of Harris. “A very big guy but he can move, he can move. And I’m excited to see him push some piles forward. Excited to see him fall forward for that extra yardage, man. I know we’re SEC guys so we’re going to battle, man, and that’s what I’m excited about.”

While Turner has yet to practice with his new team, he doesn’t see it as being a huge task to fit right in with the Steelers newly reconstructed offensive line that they figure to have in 2021. He looks forward to getting a lot of work done with his new offensive line teammates once training camp gets underway a few more weeks from now.

“It’s just work,” Turner said. “There’s going to be reps. We’re getting ready to head into training camp so It’s just going to be countless reps and getting that continuity and gelling with one another. But it’s still football. That’s something I know I’ve been playing for a little while now and I know at the end of the day, everybody wants to win. So, when you’re on the same page and you want to win, you figure a way to do it. You know what I’m saying? Just figure it out. And I’m excited about it, man, and I know everybody there is excited and you know, just ready to play ball.”

Turner made it clear on Tuesday that he honestly believes he can help the Steelers offense in 2021 and especially when it comes to the unit being able to run the football and even with the rest of the offensive line being relatively young and inexperienced.

“I believe in my game. I think I’m a dominant run-blocker,” Turner said. “I think I’ve shown that throughout the years. I’m just excited to come in and just be with the group of guys and learn, but also give out information, if that makes sense. Just go out there and compete. I think competing is the biggest thing. When you go out there and you compete, good things happen. So, I’m excited about it.”