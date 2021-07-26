Former Steelers OLB Tuzar Skipper Waived By Titans On Sunday

Former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper is no longer a member of the Tennessee Titans after being waived by them on Sunday.

Skipper, 26, originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in May of 2019. He immediately became a fan favorite after a strong 2019 preseason performance that included him registering 16 total tackles and five sacks.

After being waived by the Steelers in that first week of the 2019 season, Skipper was claimed by the New York Giants. The Giants ultimately waived Skipper and then signed him to their practice squad. The Steelers re-signed Skipper back to their 53-man roster from the Giants practice squad on Nov. 19, 2019.

In 2020, Skipper was among the final players the Steelers cut from their training camp roster. He then signed with the Titans as a member of their practice squad on Sept. 15. He was elevated to the Titans active roster for four games in 2020 and made two starts on his way to recording five total tackles before being lost for the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury. The Titans re-signed Skipper to a Reserve/Future contract this past January.

It will now be interesting to see just how much the Steelers like Skipper still and if they will attempt to claim him off waivers to add depth to their outside linebacker room. The Steelers recently added free agent outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to their roster. They also have veteran Cassius Marsh and sixth-round rookie Quincy Roche battling for roster spots this summer behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Ingram.