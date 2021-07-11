Former Steelers’ OLB Anthony Chickillo Announces Retirement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ sixth-round draft pick Anthony Chickillo announced his retirement on Instagram Sunday, calling it a career after six seasons in the NFL — five with the Steelers.

Chickillo, 28, played for the Denver Broncos in 2020 and remained a free agent this offseason.

During his five-year career with the Steelers, Chickillo made the conversion from defensive end at the University of Miami (Fl.) to outside linebacker with the Steelers, shedding some 30 pounds in the process to grab a role in the NFL.

In 65 games with the Steelers, Chickillo recorded 97 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, added 12 tackles for loss and another 16 quarterback hits.

Chickillo held down the No. 3 OLB job in Pittsburgh for four years, holding down a key role on special teams as well. After signing an original-round tender in March 2018, Chickillo then signed a two-year extension, but was released after one season into his extension. After the 2018 season, Chickillo signed a two-year extension, but was then cut in March 2020 later due to cap constraints. During the 2019 season, Chickillo spent time on the exempt/commissioner’s permission list after being arrested on domestic violence charges in October 2019.

Currently, Chickillo faces a lawsuit in Florida for an alleged “violent interaction” and “repeated and intentional restricted access” to a couple’s home near his house.

Following his release from the Steelers, Chickillo spent some time in the offseason with the New Orleans Saints before latching on with the Denver Broncos early in the 2020 season, playing in 11 games while recording one sack for the Broncos.

“To all my family , friends , and fans today I announce my retirement from the game of football. I’d like to thank @canesfootball @steelers @saints @broncos for the opportunity of a lifetime,” Chickillo wrote on Instagram announcing his retirement. “My whole life my dream was to go to the University of Miami and play in the NFL. I am so grateful for the opportunity and thankful for every one of the teams that gave me a shot. The game of football is apart of my family and will always be forever. Thank you for the support everyone!”