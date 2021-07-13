FB Roosevelt Nix Announces His Retirement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ FB Roosevelt Nix has announced his retirement, he confirmed to me Tuesday morning. Nix sent out an Instagram post strongly hinting at the news this morning.

In it, he writes a message to Steelers’ Nation.

“To the Steelers and Steeler nation, there is no other fan base or stadium I would have wanted to play in front of every Sunday! I’m forever indebted to you all! Thank you for all the amazing memories and experiences”

An undrafted defensive lineman out of Kent State, Nix originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons famously cut him on Hard Knocks. He became a substitute teacher before the Steelers signed him and converted him to fullback. Nix made the team with stellar special teams play, a punt block against Carolina sealing his roster spot, and spent five seasons with the team. He made a Pro Bowl in 2017. Knee injuries ultimately derailed his career.

For his career, Nix caught 12 passes, ran the ball four times, and had two total touchdowns. A special teams standout, he had 34 tackles with the Steelers. He briefly spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 but was released at final cutdowns.

We interviewed Nix last summer to talk about his time with the Steelers.