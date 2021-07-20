Contract Details For New Steelers OLB Melvin Ingram; One-Year, $4 Million

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to officially announce the signing of free agent outside linebacker Melvin Ingram but that’s just a formality at this point. On Monday night, we learned that the one-year contract signed by Ingram totals out at $4 million, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Ingram, who previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers, earned $14 million in 2020. The former first round draft pick only managed to play in seven games last season due to a knee injury.

With Ingram getting a one-year deal for $4 million, it makes you wonder if serious consideration will be given to him possibly starting opposite T.J. Watt in 2021. Ahead of Ingram’s signing, second year outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was penciled in to be the Steelers starting outside linebacker opposite Watt in 2021.

The Steelers entered Monday with $12,749,106 in available salary cap space for 2021. They will obviously need to make a corresponding roster move to make room for Ingram. The team has still yet to sign their third round draft pick, center Kendrick Green, as well.

The signing of Ingram initially uses up $3,340,000 in available 2021 salary cap space after top 51 roster displacement while we await the corresponding move.