2021 Offseason Questions: Have Steelers Spoken To Bush About His Social Media Posts?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 season is now in the books, and it ended in spectacular fashion—though the wrong kind of spectacular—in a dismal postseason defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, sending them into an early offseason mode after going 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North for the first time in three years.

Since then, they have lost several players in free agency who were key members of the offense and defense, and multiple starters retired, as well. They made few notable additions in free agency, and are banking on contributions on offense from their rookies, as well as perhaps a last ride for Ben Roethlisberger.

The only thing facing them now as they head into 2021 is more questions, and right now, they lack answers. They know that they have Roethlisberger for one more year, but was that even the right decision? How successful can Najee Harris be behind a questionable offensive line? What kind of changes can Matt Canada and Adrian Klemm bring to the offense? And how can the defense retain the status quote with the losses of Bud Dupree, Steven Nelson, and Mike Hilton?

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked, though there is rarely a concrete answer, but this is your venue for exploring the topics we present through all their uncertainty.

Question: Have the Steelers spoken to Devin Bush about his social media posts?

Third-year Steelers linebacker Devin Bush got himself trending over the holiday weekend, stemming primarily from a highly questionable decision to retweet a video of a cat accidentally plummeting many stories to his apparent death, though rants about other topics also led some to question his sanity.

Following a day off of social media, after previously turning off replies for his Tweets, Bush was back on yesterday, and seemed to refer to the possibility that he has been spoken to about his behavior.

“I get 2 tweets a day now so I gotta make it count or else”, he said in the afternoon, his second Tweet of the day—before making a dozen more Tweets. Among them was this: “I went over my limits today. Them boys sent me a fine”.

Was he trolling? Has he been spoken to? If the latter, is he referring to the team, or is it something among his teammates? Zach Banner said days ago that he’s going to confiscate Bush’s phone as soon as he got back to Pittsburgh.

It’s not clear what his motivation is, if he’s simply out to amuse himself and possibly troll people. His last Tweets as of this writing called attention to the fact that he was working out while others were reading his messages. Other things he says, frankly, I just don’t want to invest the energy to interpret.