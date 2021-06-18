The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2021 Minicamp Recap, Comments From Coaches, Intriguing Players, Listener Questions & More

Season 11, Episode 122 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 mandatory minicamp that wrapped on Thursday.

We start by reviewing all that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say these last few days during his media sessions and that includes us talking about training camp location this summer and more.

Several Steelers coaches and players have talked to the media since our last episode and that long list includes the likes of wide receiver Diontae Johnson, cornerback Joe Haden, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback James Pierre, tight end Eric Ebron, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, secondary coach Teryl Austin, and wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard, just to name a few. We parse a ton of comments to come out of all interviews these last few days.

Alex and I discuss a handful of intriguing Steelers as the team breaks minicamp and prepares for the start of training camp over a month from now.

We recap loose ends at the end of this show and even make sure to get to a few listener questions we received via email answered as well.

