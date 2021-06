Ben Roethlisberger Deep Pass Completion Contextualization (2016-2020)

One of a few summer projects I hope to get completed in these next few weeks when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers is a deep dive into quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and specifically, his deep passing stats. In short, I will be looking to contextualize the deep passing attempts of Roethlisberger dating back to the 2016 season to see if there is anything that sticks out either good or bad or any trends that are noticeable.

Today, we will look at Roethlisberger’s deep pass completions of 20 or more air yards dating back to 2016 and this contextualization includes all playoff games as well.

In total, I have Roethlisberger down for 118 deep pass completions dating back to 2016 and once again, the qualifier for those were balls thrown 20 or more yards past the line of scrimmage. A whopping 44 of those 118 deep pass completions went for touchdowns with 20 of those going to wide receiver Antonio Brown.

33 of those deep pass completions went outside the numbers to the left side of the field while 40 others went to the right side of the field and outside the numbers. With Roethlisberger being right-handed, that’s not too surprising that the right side of the field has been his predominant side.

Roethlisberger’s average completed air yards on these 118 deep passes was 28.4 yards. His average in 2020 was 26.4, however.

Only 13 of the 118 deep pass completions by Roethlisberger dating back to 2016 came with him under center. On top of that, none came from under center in 2020. Only 12 of Roethlisberger’s deep pass completions included play action and eight of those came with him under center.

Surprisingly, only 18 of the 118 deep pass completions that Roethlisberger has had dating back to 2016 came via him extending the play. I was sure that number would have been greater than 18 and especially with Brown being in Pittsburgh for three of those seasons, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

So, what sticks out the most on film and in these contextualized deep pass plays? First, Brown was quite an incredible wide receiver and Roethlisberger sure had some chemistry with him. That was obvious during the time, however, and certainly not a new revelation.

The fact that Roethlisberger has been a pure shotgun deep pass passer with no play-action is the other thing that really stands out so far in this study. It will be interesting to see how if that changes in 2021 with Matt Canada now installed as the Steelers new offensive coordinator.

The next part of this study will include a look at Roethlisberger’s deep pass incompletions dating back to 2016.

LEGEND

SG = Shotgun

NH = No Huddle

PA = Play Action

EXT = Extended The Play

AREA = 1-5 (3 = Between Hashes)

LOC = Location

DIST = Air Yards

YAC = Yards After Catch

YDS = Total Yards Gained

TD = Touchdown On Plat