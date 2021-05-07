Watch: The Depot 180 — May 7 — Episode 121

Episode 121 — May 7, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Today I discussed the media draft grade frenzy following the 2021 NFL Draft. I also talked about Terrell Edmunds not having his option picked up and the Steelers signing Arthur Maulet in the secondary.

