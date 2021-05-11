Season 11, Episode 112 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes the team recently signing defensive back Arthur Maulet. We go over that move and the corresponding transactions.

Alex recently talked to Steelers rookie wide receiver Isaiah McKoy so we go over what all the undrafted free agent out of Kent State had to say in addition to going over the four-game contextualization that I recently completed on him. We talk about McKoy’s chances of making the Steelers 53-man roster and more.

Alex posted his initial 53-man roster for 2021 a few days ago so we go over it from top to bottom. The Steelers rookie minicamp is slated to get under way this weekend so Alex and I go over the expected roster the team will have for that event.

The NFL will release the full 2021 schedule on Wednesday and ahead of that happening, Alex and I discuss why it would make a lot of sense for the Steelers to host the Cleveland Browns on Monday night in Week 1.

We recap loose ends at the end of this show and even make sure to get to several listener questions we received via email.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing Maulet, McKoy Breakdown, Roster Prediction, Schedule Release, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-may-11-episode-1418

