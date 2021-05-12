Report: Steelers 2021 Home Opener Is Against Raiders In Week 2

According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 at Heinz Field and that game will be the team’s home opener in 2021.

BREAKING: Pittsburgh Steelers home opener at Heinz Field will be week 2 versus Las Vegas Raiders. Per excellent source. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 12, 2021

The Steelers last played the Raiders during the 2018 season and in Oakland. The Raiders won that game 24-21. The last time the Steelers played the Raiders in Pittsburgh was in 2015 and they won that game 38-35.

The Steelers are 2-4 against the Raiders all-time under head coach Mike Tomlin with both of those wins coming in Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.

The Steelers will open their 2021 regale season on the road against the Buffalo Bills while the Raiders will host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football to start their season.