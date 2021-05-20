Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 77, I talk about how Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was likely the team’s biggest winner following the 2021 NFL Draft and how it is now up to new offensive coordinator Matt Canada to make sure the player wins more on offense this season if he makes the 53-man roster once again.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 77)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-5-20-21-episode-77
