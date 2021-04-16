The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Recent Re-signings, OTA Boycott, Brugler Mock, Win Total, Reader Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 102 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers re-signing quarterback Joshua Dobbs and inside linebacker Vince Williams since our last show. We discuss what both re-signings might mean when it comes to the positions and if they will impact the draft at all.

Is outside linebacker more of as draft need than inside linebacker at this point? Alex and I discus that topic quite a bit. We also discuss several defensive prospects, both outside and inside linebackers, during this part of the show as well.

What is going to happen with the Steelers and their OTAs this offseason? We discuss the latest on that topic and what all is going on around the league when it comes to boycotts.

Dane Brugler released a new full mock draft recently so Alex and I recap the eight selections he had for the Steelers. The Vegas win total number for the Steelers in 2021 is now on the board so we briefly discuss that topic in this show as well.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show and then answer a few questions we have received recently from listeners.

