Study: What The Steelers Look For In Drafting Wide Receivers

As we’ve done for several other positions this draft season, we’re looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers draft thresholds when it comes to drafting receivers, arguably the most successful position they’ve drafted over the last two decades. As we’ve done for other positions, we’ll look back at the receivers they’ve drafted in the Mike Tomlin era, 2007-present, and list out a threshold criteria.

2020: Chase Claypool

Height: 6042

Weight: 238

40 Time: 4.42

Vertical: 40.5″

Broad: 10’6″

Short Shuttle: DNP

Three-Cone: DNP

Bench: 19

Hand Size: 9 7/8″

2019: Diontae Johnson

Height: 5104

Weight: 183

40 Time: 4.53

Vertical: 33.5″

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.45

Three-Cone: 7.09

Bench: 15

Hand Size: 9″

2018: James Washington

Height: 5110

Weight: 213

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 34.5″

Broad: 10’0″

Short Shuttle: 4.32

Three-Cone: 7.11

Bench: 14

Hand Size: 9 3/4″

2017: JuJu Smith-Schuster

Height: 6012

Weight: 215

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 33.5″

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: 15

Hand Size: 10 1/2″

2016: Demarcus Ayers

Height: 5093

Weight: 182

40 Time: 4.72

Vertical: 35″

Broad: 10’3”

Short Shuttle N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: N/A

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

2015: Sammie Coates

Height: 6012

Weight: 212

40 Time: 4.43

Vertical: 41.5″

Broad: 10’11”

Short Shuttle 4.06

Three-Cone: 6.98

Bench: 23

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

2014: Martavis Bryant

Height: 6036

Weight: 211

40 Time: 4.42

Vertical: 39″

Broad: 10’4″

Short Shuttle 4.15

Three-Cone: 7.18

Bench: 16

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

2013: Markus Wheaton

Height: 5110

Weight: 189

40 Time: 4.45

Vertical: 37″

Broad: 10’0″

Short Shuttle 4.02

Three-Cone: 6.80

Bench: 20

Hand Size: 9 1/8″

Justin Brown

Height: 6031

Weight: 207

40 Time: 4.60

Vertical: 30.5″

Broad: 9’9″

Short Shuttle N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: 8

Hand Size: 9 5/8″

2012: Toney Clemons

Height: 6021

Weight: 210

40 Time: 4.40

Vertical: 36″

Broad: 10’8″

Short Shuttle N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: 11

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

2010: Emmanuel Sanders

Height: 5107

Weight: 186

40 Time: 4.41

Vertical: 39.5″

Broad: 10’6″

Short Shuttle 4.10

Three-Cone: 6.64

Bench: 12

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

Antonio Brown

Height: 5101

Weight: 186

40 Time: 4.57

Vertical: 33.5″

Broad: 8’9″

Short Shuttle 4.18

Three-Cone: 6.98

Bench: 13

Hand Size: 9″

2009: Mike Wallace

Height: 6003

Weight: 199

40 Time: 4.33

Vertical: 40″

Broad: 10’9″

Short Shuttle 4.27

Three-Cone: 6.90

Bench: 14

Hand Size: 9″

2008: Limas Sweed

Height: 6037

Weight: 215

40 Time: 4.55

Vertical: 37.5″

Broad: 10’8″

Short Shuttle N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

Bench: N/A

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

2007: Dallas Baker

Height: 6031

Weight: 208

40 Time: 4.49

Vertical: 36″

Broad: 10’9″

Short Shuttle 4.19

Three-Cone: 6.69

Bench: N/A

Hand Size: 10 1/8″

Our criteria remains unchanged. Here’s the list.

Height: 5’10+ (13 of 14 players drafted)

Weight: 180+ (14 of 14)

40 Time: <4.57 (12 of 14)

Vert: 33+(13 of 14)

Broad: 10+ (12 of 14)

Hand Size: 9+ (10 of 10)

Short Shuttle: Sub 4.30 (7 of 9)

Three-Cone: Sub 7.10 (7 of 9)

Bench: 10+ (10 of 11)

And here are the four receivers who checked every single one of those boxes.

Name/School Height Weight Hand Size 40 Time Bench Vert Broad SS 3 Cone Simi Fehoko/STAN 6037 222 10 1/4″ 4.44 16 34.5″ 10’0″ 4.26 6.78 Tim Jones/S. MISS 6006 203 9 1/2″ 4.47 17 40″ 10’4″ 4.14 7.02 Tre Nixon/UCF 6001 187 9 1/8″ 4.44 18 35.5″ 10’4″ 4.25 6.81 Ihmir Smith-Marsette/IOWA 6006 181 9 3/4″ 4.50 10 37″ 10’4″ 4.23 7.06

Not a ton of household names here. Fehoko is a height/weight/speed guy who had drop concerns in school. But we’re looking at Day 3 guys here. Smith-Marsette didn’t have a ton of production as a receiver but also offers kick return value, housing two of them at Iowa.

Here were the several players who missed in just one category.

Dyami Brown/North Carolina: Short Shuttle (4.25)

Rico Bussey/Hawaii: Three-Cone (7.21)

Ja’Marr Chase/LSU: Bench (DNP)

Nico Collins/Michigan: Short Shuttle (4.32)

Trevon Grimes/Florida: Broad Jump (9’10”)

Josh Palmer/Tennessee: Bench (DNP)

Amon-Ra St. Brown/USC: 40 (4.61)

Mike Strachan/Charleston: Short Shuttle (4.36)

Kadarius Toney/Florida: Bench (9)

Tylan Wallace/Oklahoma State: Broad Jump (9’4″)

Several good names on here. Some out of reach for the Steelers by the time they consider a wide receiver (Chase, Toney, Brown, probably Collins). Grimes is one of my favorite jump ball receivers in the draft, while Palmer might be the group’s top sleeper.