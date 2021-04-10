Steelers Had Best Winning Percentage In NFL During 16-Game Era From 1978-2020

The NFL will move to a 17-game season in 2021 and thus ends the 16-game season format that has been in place since 1978. In case you’re curious, the Pittsburgh Steelers registered the best winning percentage in the NFL from 1978-2020.

In total, the Steelers compiled a record 413-265-2 during the regular season from 1978-2020 for a winning percentage of 0.609. In second place during that span of years were the New England Patriots, compiling a record of 410-270-0 from 1978-2020 for a winning percentage of 0.603.

The Steelers also had the best home regular season record from 1978-2020, according to Pro Football Reference. In total, PFR has the Steelers going 239-99-1 from 1978-2020 for a winning percentage of 0.706. The Denver Broncos were second, with a record of 237-104-0, good for a winning percentage of 0.695.

The Steelers, according to PFR, scored 15,005 regular season points from 1978-2020, and that was the ninth-most in the NFL. The Patriots were tops in points scored from 1978-2020, with 15,904.