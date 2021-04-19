Retired WR Mike Wallace: ‘Once You Go And Play For Other Teams, There Is Nothing Like Playing For The Steelers’

Mike Wallace played 10 seasons in the NFL and while most of his career was spent with teams other than the one that drafted him, the Pittsburgh Steelers, none of the other four that he played for can hold a candle to them.

Wallace recently did an interview with Teresa Varley of steelers.com and the retired wide receiver talked about his experience of getting drafted by the Steelers in 2009 and his career in Pittsburgh that followed. Wallace ended up only playing four years with the Steelers as he left as an unrestricted free agent in 2013 to sign a super lucrative contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Wallace did not play his full contract out with the Dolphins, however, as he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 after playing just two seasons in Miami. After one season with the Vikings, Wallace was cut, and he ultimately finished out his NFL career by playing two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and one final one with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018

Wallace time in Pittsburgh wound up being his best and him playing for the Steelers was certainly the highlight of his time in the NFL, according to what he told Varley.

“It meant everything to play for the Steelers,” Wallace said. “I got to play for the pinnacle of NFL teams. Coach Tomlin was the best coach I ever had at any level. The most real coach, genuine coach. That is something I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world. That organization, the Rooney family. Everything. Once you go and play for other teams, there is nothing like playing for the Steelers. I can promise you that.

“People won’t want to hear this, I loved playing in Baltimore. It was great. But nothing compares to playing for the Steelers. Not even close. The way they run the program, the way Coach and Kevin Colbert work together. The family environment, the love, the genuine feeling, you can’t get that everywhere. I played for the best organization in sports and that is something I will carry with me forever in life.”

What Wallace told Varley isn’t overly surprising as there have been several former Steelers players say remarkably similar things over the years. The Steelers often times have players leave for greener pastures and that’s not surprising. That said, often times the players come back saying that only the money was greener outside of Pittsburgh and not experience of being with a different organization.

The Steelers recently re-signed a few players they looked like they might lose this offseason to other teams in free agency in the form of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyson Alualu, and inside linebacker Vince Williams. All three, however, ultimately turned down more money to re-sign with the Steelers and how the organization is run from top to bottom probably played a big role in those re-signings happening.