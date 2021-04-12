Pro Football Focus Estimates Steelers “True” Win Total At 8.4 Games For 2021 Season

How many games will the Pittsburgh Steelers win in 2021? The general consensus among the betting public, at least at the time of this post, is that the Steelers will be hard-pressed to hit 10 wins in 2021, according to a recent post by Pro Football Focus.
NFL win totals are one of the most popular wagers for NFL bettors, according to PFF. So the site’s dedicated team of betting analysts have now all come together to track these totals from DraftKings Sportsbook in an effort to provide up-to-date analysis as the 2021 regular season gets closer.
PFF lists the Steelers with an over/under win total amount of 8.5. An over bet is the slight favorite at -125, versus 103 for the under. PFF’s deeper analysis has the Steelers adjusted win total at 8.7.
After simulating the 2021 NFL season 10,000 times, leveraging unique team metrics built from PFF grading and other predictive team and player variables, PFF has the Steelers’ projected win total at 8.4, with the over still slightly favored over that number as well, obviously.
Why is that number so low? Probably due to what all the Steelers have lost on defense this offseason in addition to the current state of their offensive line and running back situation. The fact that veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is returning in 2021 also probably has a good bit of the betting public turned off on the Steelers winning nine or more games in 2021.
The Steelers also have the toughest NFL schedule in 2021, as well. That, however, is mostly based off team’s winning percentages from 2020. On top of everything else, the Steelers play in the AFC North. The division produced three playoff teams in 2020.
The Steelers winning just eight or nine games in 2021 would be a huge disappointment to the fan base overall. Winning nine, however, might just wind up being enough to get the team in the playoffs as a Wild Card team.
So, before the draft gets here and knowing what you know right now about the 2021 Steelers, would you bet over or under 8.5 wins?