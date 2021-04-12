Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 41, I take a look at the Steelers’ interest in three small-school offensive linemen.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 41)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-4-12-21-episode-41

