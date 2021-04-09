Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot. The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with myself and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our mind. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
In Episode 39, I discuss why the Steelers won’t be able to adequately fill all their draft needs later this month.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 39)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-4-9-21-episode-39
6bc9mw6n