Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot. The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with myself and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our mind. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
In Episode 31, I discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers recent moves to clear 2021 salary cap space and how the room the team now has is essentially already spoken for due to predictive forthcoming costs.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 31)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-4-1-21-episode-31
