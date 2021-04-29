Jason La Canfora Believes North Carolina’s Javonte Williams Could Be Steelers RB Draft Choice

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports has made known for a few weeks now that he does not believe the Steelers will select a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night. That stance aside, he thinks the Steelers will take a running back other than Najee Harris if they do wind up drafting one Thursday night.

“If the Steelers do take a running back in the first round, and I am still not convinced they will, don’t rule out Javonte Williams of UNC,” La Canfora reported. “Yeah, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin loves Najee Harris, but the people I trust still see him going to Miami at 18.”

Williams being the Steelers’ first round pick Thursday night would be a bit of an upset. Neither general manager Kevin Colbert nor head coach Mike Tomlin went to the North Carolina Pro Day this year. The Steelers did send running backs coach Eddie Faulkner to see Williams’ Pro Day, however.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote Thursday morning that he firmly expects the Steelers to draft a running back. If the Steelers do spend a first round pick on a running back, it’s likely to be either Harris, Williams, or Travis Etienne out of Clemson.

The 2021 NFL Draft will get underway in Cleveland a few hours from now.