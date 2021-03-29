The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Re-signing Alualu, Darnold Speculation, Freiermuth Tape, Coward Rumor, Reader Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 96 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers being able to retain defensive tackle Tyson Alualu after he decided to not sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. We discuss what Alualu’s return in 2021 means to the Steelers defense and the depth chart.

The contract numbers related to the contracts recently signed by Miles Killebrew and Cassius Marsh are now known so Alex and I review those two deals.

Alex and I go over the latest rumors related to Steelers unrestricted free agent tackle Alejandro Villanueva and free agent offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, who is now linked to possibly signing soon with Pittsburgh after not being restricted tendered by the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Will and can the Steelers trade for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold ahead of the draft? Alex and I discuss the plausibility factor related to that topic on the heels of Albert Breer linking him to the Steelers.

I have gone through the 2020 tape of Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth so Alex and I discuss my findings and where I am at currently on his overall ranking.

We discuss the new 17-game regular season schedule about to be implemented and approved soon.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Monday show and then answer a few questions we have received recently from listeners.

