The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Cap Space Update, Nelson Cut, Ebron Contract, Claypool News, Reader Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 94 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and how they just reworked the contract of tight end Eric Ebron. We also give a 2021 Steelers salary cap update and go over future costs that will eat way into a lot of their current space.

The Steelers parted ways with cornerback Steven Nelson on Tuesday so we go over that move. We talk about the way the Steelers have handled this offseason to date and what it might mean moving forward. We talk about a few draft needs as well at a few positions.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool was in the news Wednesday morning so we cover that a tiny bit.

Alex updates the Steelers pre draft process and specifically the rounds they are making on the pro day schedule. We discuss several players the Steelers have had contact with these past few days.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Wednesday show and then answer a few questions we have received recently from listeners.

