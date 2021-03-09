Steelers’ OL Coach Adrian Klemm Attends Quinn Meinerz’s Pro Day

We know of at least one stop the Pittsburgh Steelers made during today’s Pro Days. Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm was spotted at Wisconsin-Whitewater’s workout, on hand to see Senior Bowl sensation Quinn Meinerz. That info comes courtesy of Own Riese.

Among the NFL officials at UW-Whitewater Quinn Meinerz’s pro day today in Whitewater is Adrian Klemm, a former Packer who is the Steelers off. Line coach. — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) March 9, 2021

Meinerz is reportedly putting on a great workout and has consistently timed under 5.00 seconds in the 40. Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy, who invited Meinerz to Mobile, tweeted out this video a short time ago.

Quinn Meinerz was 4.95 and 4.99 on first 40 attempt and 4.92 twice on second run (shown here). He’s now officially big AND fast. 💰💰💰#QuinnsDraftStartedInMobile pic.twitter.com/sCMqGKCJUH — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 9, 2021

Courtesy of Riese, here are Meinzer’s Pro Day numbers.

Quinn Meinerz official testing numbers: 40 Yard Dash – 4.96

10 Yard Split – 1.73

Pro Shuttle – 4.58

Three Cone – 7.54

Vertical Jump – 32”

Broad Jump – 9’3” — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) March 9, 2021

Height: 6027

Weight: 320

Hand: 10 1/8

Arm: 33 3/8 — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) March 9, 2021

Meinerz had a great Senior Bowl week, making up for lost time after sitting out 2020 after Wisconsin-Whitewater was unable to play due to the COVID pandemic. He showed a nastiness in the run game and ability to finish, two traits the Steelers’ 32nd ranked run game could use.

At the Senior Bowl, he weighed in at 6’3/2, 320 pounds with 33 inch arms.

It’s hard to nail down his draft projection right now but he could be a Day Two candidate and third round option for the Steelers with the 88th pick in the draft.

Tuesday began a busy week of Pro Days. Clemson, North Dakota State, and Oklahoma are some of the key ones taking place later this week. We’ll soon post our 2021 Pro Day tracker so you can keep tabs on where the Steelers have been.

