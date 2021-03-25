Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, HC Mike Tomlin Present For 2021 Penn State Pro Day

It’s been bother busy week of pro day travel for Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin and on Thursday they remained travel partners but closer to Pittsburgh as the two are present for the Penn State pro day.

Penn State has several top draftable players for Colbert and Tomlin to watch on Thursday and that list includes Pat Freiermuth, offensive lineman Will Fries, offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, offensive lineman Michal Menet, edge rusher Jayson Oweh, linebacker Micah Parsons, edge rusher Shaka Toney, and safety Lamont Wade.

Parsons, Oweh and Freiermuth are all considered to be in the top 50 players in the 2021 draft class. Of those three, only Freiermuth is currently projected to still be on the board come time the Steelers select 24th overall in the first round.

The Thursday Penn State pro day is being aired live on the Big 10 Network and player media sessions will follow the workouts on the field.

We will pass along more updates on the Penn State pro day as Thursday rolls on. You can look for the Penn State pro day results at this link as well.