Report: Steelers Free Agent S Sean Davis Visiting Bills On Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already lost a few of their unrestricted free agents to other teams so far in free agency and it looks like there’s a decent chance another one might sign with a new team soon as well.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Friday morning, Steelers unrestricted free agent safety Sean Davis is now scheduled to visit with the Buffalo Bills.

Steelers’ free-agent safety Sean Davis is visiting the Bills today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Davis signed with the Washington Football Team last offseason as an unrestricted free agent but didn’t make it to the start of the 2020 regular season with them. After Washington released Davis in early September, the Steelers instantly signed him back to a one-year contract. The Steelers obviously had familiarity with Davis due to him playing his first four seasons with the Steelers after being selected by them in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Davis dressed and played in every game for the Steelers in 2020 and that includes the playoff game against the Cleveland Browns. He started the Week 17 game against the Browns as well. In total, Davis logged 57 regular season snaps on defense and 211 more on special teams. In regular season action, Davis registered 10 total tackles and a pass defensed. On special teams he was credited with wo total tackles and a fumble recovery. He did not register any stats in the 13 special teams snaps he logged in the playoff game against the Browns.

It’s unclear if the Steelers would like to retain Davis this offseason. If they do, it would likely be for the minimum and on a benefit contract. Should Davis ultimately sign with the Bills for more than the minimum, his loss might help the Steelers compensatory free agent loss value.

So far this offseason the Steelers have lost four unrestricted free agents to other teams in outside linebacker Bud Dupree, defensive tackle Tyson Alualu, cornerback Mike Hilton, and offensive lineman Matt Feiler.