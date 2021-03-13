New Contract Details For Steelers WR Ray-Ray McCloud

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud a few days ago and now that deal has reached the NFLPA site so we can pass along the details.

The NFLPA site shows a cap room decrease of $340,000 on Saturday morning so that tells us McCloud’s cap charge for 2021 is an even $1 million. The lowest that McCloud could have earned from the Steelers in 2021 was $920,000 so the Steelers re-signed him for slightly more than that and a lot lower than the restricted free agent tender amount of $2.133 million.

With McCloud’s contract now processed, the Steelers currently sit $5,847,086 under the 2021 cap number of $182.5 million that was announced a few days ago.

After being signed late in training camp last season, McCloud went on to make the Steelers 2020 roster. He dressed and played in every game. McCloud served as the Steelers primary punt and kickoff returner in 2020. He returned 29 regular season punts for 298 yards with a long of 57 yards and 28 kickoffs for 646 yards with a long of 49 yards. He did not have any returns for touchdowns, unfortunately. In the Steelers lone playoff game, McCloud returned two punts for 16 yards with a long of 11 yards and six kickoffs for 146 yards with a long of 28 yards.

McCloud was also used some on offense throughout the 2020 season and in total he registered 20 receptions for 77 yards with a long of 13 yards. He also ran the football four times for 65 yards with a long of 58 yards. McCloud fumbled twice in 2020 as well. Most of the plays that included McCloud touching the football on offense came behind the line of scrimmage via jet motion plays or wide receiver screens. In fact, 14 of his 20 receptions happened behind the line of scrimmage. He played a total of 165 offensive snaps for the Steelers during the 2020 regular season.