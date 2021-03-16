New Contract Details For Steelers T Zach Banner

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms on a new contract with tackle Zach Banner on Tuesday and we now know the full breakdown of the two-year, $9.775 million deal.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Banner received a $3.25 million signing bonus as part the two-year deal and base salaries of $1.525 million and $5 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Zach Banner (Steelers) two years, $9.775M, $3.25M gtd in his signing bonus, salaries $!.525M, $5M — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2021

Banner’s cap charge in 2021 will be just $3.15 million and his cap charge in 2022 is scheduled to be $6.625 million. After roster displacement takes place, the Steelers will use just $2.49 million in salary cap space to sign Banner.