Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot. The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with myself and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our mind. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 6, a submitted take from Brogan Rosonke in which he discuss the Steelers and their two-minute warning clock management practices.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 6)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-3-6-21-episode-6

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n