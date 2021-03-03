Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot. The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with myself and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our mind. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 3, I talk about quarterback mobility and why it’s becoming an overvalued trait by fans.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 3)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-3-3-21-episode-3

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n