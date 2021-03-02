Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot. The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with myself and Alex Kozora telling you what’s on our mind. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode Two, I talk about the Steelers need at the center position following the retirement of veteran Maurkice Pouncey and how I expects the team to address it.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 2)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-3-2-21-episode-2

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n