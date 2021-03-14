JuJu Smith-Schuster Preps Fans For His Possible Departure From Steelers On Social Media

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster remains on course to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday and on Sunday the team’s former second-round draft pick out of USC released an informal statement to his fans on his social media accounts, which basically prepped them for him possibly signing elsewhere soon.

No matter what happens this week, if I’m back or if I’m somewhere else, just know that I will never see Pittsburgh as just 4 yrs of my life, but a part of who I am. I’ll always carry that tough, blue collar spirit for the rest of my life. I LOVE YOU PITTSBURGH #412 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BIJCUDNbQQ — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 14, 2021

That’s very nice of Smith-Schuster and now we wait and see if he indeed winds up signing elsewhere. There were reports a few days ago that the team was still trying to re-sign him but that the chances of that ultimately happening were about 10 percent.

On Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Steelers are thought to have basically no chance at re-signing wide receiver Smith-Schuster, who could soon sign a contract that averages $16 million or more per season.

Smith-Schuster figures to be one of the top one or two unrestricted free agent wide receivers on the market come Wednesday night. The legal tampering period begins on Monday so we might find out well before Wednesday night if indeed Smith-Schuster will be leaving the team that drafted him and where he’ll be playing in 2021.

EDIT: Smith-Schuster’s mother has now chimed in with her thoughts on her son’s situation. She says she can’t see us in any other colors then black and yellow.