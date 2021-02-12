Rod Woodson Thinks Steelers Should Trade For Odell Beckham Jr.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Rod Woodson was on “The Herd” Friday with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker and he had quite the suggestion for his former team while discussing several different topics. At the end of the interview, Broussard asked Woodson if the Cleveland Browns should trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and if so, where should he want to go. Woodson responded to the question by saying the Steelers would be the best fit for Beckham.

“If Cleveland was going to trade Odell Beckham Jr., I’m telling you right now, I will be screaming to the Pittsburgh Steelers to get him,” Woodson said. “They’ve got Claypool, they’ve got JuJu [Smith-Schuster], I don’t know if JuJu’s going to come back. They have some things there, but they need a playmaker. Since AB [Antonio Brown], they really haven’t had that playmaker, that guy that can create separation on his own.

“And, you know, they need a running back, but anybody would that take that talent (of) OBJ and they can use it, because that dude’s a playmaker. He’s a difference-maker. Is he still volatile in the locker room? That stuff will have to be weighed. But pure talent, man, that dude’s a player.”

Man, do you believe that? what a take that was. Woodson must not have seen the Steelers salary cap situation. If the Steelers could afford to pay Odell Beckham Jr., they would just give that money to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent. Beckham, by the way, is scheduled to earn $15.75 million in 2021 with the Browns. He’s under contract with the Browns through 2023.

Oh, and about Beckham and him being volatile. You think? Yeah, the Steelers don’t need another dive wide receiver back in Pittsburgh this soon. Woodson show know that better than anyone.

Currently, Beckham is still rehabbing from a torn AXL that he midway through the 2020 season. Before being placed on the Browns season-ending Reserve/Injured list with his knee injury, Beckham registered 23 catches for 319 yards and three receiving touchdowns plus three rushes for 72 yards and a rushing touchdown in seven games played.