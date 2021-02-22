Rapoport: Mike Tomlin Diagnosed With COVID

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers closed their team facility due to new positive COVID cases. We now know at least one person who tested positive for COVID. Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin. That info comes via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who tweeted the news moments ago.

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 & is away from the team facility, sources say. A team spokesman would not confirm the specific case, but did say members of the coaching & personnel staffs were sent home last week after a couple positives came up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2021

It’s unclear if Tomlin is experiencing any symptoms of the disease or not. While the Steelers didn’t have any major outbreaks of the virus during the season, they did have several positive cases. RB James Conner missed time during the season while CB Joe Haden missed the team’s Wild Card loss to the Cleveland Browns. The team also had isolated cases within the coaching staff from then-QBs coach Matt Canada and STs coordinator Danny Smith.

Pittsburgh was forced to alter their schedule twice due to opponents having serious outbreaks in their locker room. Their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans was postponed while their Thanksgiving matchup against the Baltimore Ravens was rescheduled multiple times before being played on a Wednesday.

The good news is with players at home, the chance of a roster-wide breakout is practically zero. The next events Mike Tomlin will likely attend is the Pro Day circuit which kicks off in the middle of next month. When we see him next on the scouting trail, we’ll know doctors will have given him the all-clear.

All of us from Steelers Depot are wishing Tomlin a speedy recovery.