The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Tomlin Presser Recap, Colbert’s Status, Ben’s Future, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 69 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the heels of the Wednesday morning rumor/report concerning Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert potentially being hired away by the Detroit Lions, Alex and I go over how that tidbit has now been debunked on several levels and how we expect him to remain with the team at least through the 2021 NFL Draft and perhaps even longer.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his end-of-the-season press conference on Wednesday, so Alex and I go over all the main talking points to come out of it. We discuss what all Tomlin had to say about potential coaching staff changes, the health of the team, the future of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and much, much more. The Tomlin presser recap segment is quite long and for obvious reasons and it produces several side discussions between Alex and me.

Alex and talk a little bit about what the 2021 Steelers might look like and some of the immediate challenges the team faces this offseason. We go over what coaching staff changes might take place and why and why not both coordinators might not be retained. What’s the right way for the Steelers to handle Roethlisberger this offseason> Alex and I give our opinions on that topic.

Will the Steelers be able to retain defensive tackle Tyson Alualu this offseason? Alex and I explore one option the Steelers might explore when it comes to them doing just that.

Alex recently broke down one predictable offensive play from the Steelers that took place Sunday night in the loss to the Cleveland Browns, so we discuss that topic briefly.

We wrap up several loose ends late in this Wednesday show and then turn our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since the Monday.

