The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Rooney Comments, Ben’s Contract, Salary Cap, Senior Bowl, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 76 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about some recent news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers that has surfaced since the Wednesday show. This includes mostly news about Steelers coaching staff and potential hires.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II held his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Thursday and as expected, he gave us quite a few taking points to discuss and put into context. We go over them one-by-one.

We talk about what Rooney had to say about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his 2021 return to start with. We go over Roethlisberger’s contract situation and what’s likely to happen with it in the next seven weeks based on what all Rooney said on the topic on Thursday.

Rooney had quite a few other things to say about the futures of head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert. We recap those topics and everything else that was important that came out of the Rooney press conference.

Will Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey be back in 2021? Alex and I discuss that topic. We go over the team’s salary cap situation based on recent things said by Rooney on Thursday and what we now expect to happen.

Will the Steelers draft a quarterback this year? We discuss based on what Rooney hinted on Thursday.

The 2021 Senior Bowl is still underway in Mobile, AL so Alex and I discuss several things related to that event.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Wednesday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since Wednesday.

