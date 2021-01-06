The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers-Browns News, Tomlin Recap, GM Talk, HOF Finalists, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 66 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the 2021 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This means we talk quite a bit about the sixth time possibly being the charm for guard Alan Faneca. We also revisit the chances of former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward ever getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Will the Steelers lose salary cap guru Omar Khan this offseason to another team? We talk about one team recently interviewing Khan for their open general manager position and more. We also talk a little bit about the Steelers 2021 salary cap situation now that the 2020 regular season has come to an end.
The Cleveland Browns are going through a minor COVID outbreak to start this week so Alex and I bring everyone up to speed on their situation and go over the key people they will be without on Sunday against the Steelers.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met the media on Tuesday, so we go over everything that he had to say that is pertinent. We talk about the health of the team starting the wild Card week and if inside linebacker Robert Spillane and guard Matt Feiler will both wind up suiting up on Sunday versus the Browns. We also talk a little about the chances of the Steelers dressing Joshua Dobbs on Sunday against the Browns and using him like they did in Week 17.
Alex and I go over our final notes of the Steelers Week 17 loss to the Browns after watching the all-22. We give a mini preview of sorts of the Steelers Wild Card game against the Browns.
We close out this Wednesday show by tying up several loose ends and then answer a few great questions we received from listeners the last few days.
