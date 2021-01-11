Steelers Super Wild Card Game Injury Updates: Highsmith, Hilton Leave With Ankle Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Cleveland Browns Sunday night at Heinz Field in a Super Wild Card game and in this post we’ll keep everyone updated with whatever injuries happen during the contest. After the game, we’ll provide whatever injury updates that Steelers head coach provides during his postgame press conference.

To start the second half, the Steelers report that outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) and cornerback Mike Hilton (ankle) have been injured. Highsmith is doubtful to return while Hilton is questionable to come back.

Replacing Highsmith at right outside linebacker have been Cassius Marsh and Ola Adeniyi.

The Steelers trailed 35-10 at the half. They are now down 35-16.