Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Signed For Minimum Salary Last Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent quarterback Dwyane Haskins to a Reserve/Future contract last week and as expected, the former first-round draft pick out of Ohio State only received the minimum as part of that deal and zero guaranteed money.

No bells or whistles to Dwayne Haskins' reserve/future deal with the Steelers: 1-year, $850K, 0 guarantees. He's got plenty of money still due from WFT. This was all about fit for Haskins, with a good chance to develop in Pittsburgh, while the Steelers take a zero risk flier. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 26, 2021

According to Field Yates on Tuesday, Haskins signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Steelers with none of that money being guaranteed. In short, the Steelers are out no money should Haskins need to be waived at any point during the offseason.

Haskins is not likely hurting for money, however, as the Washington Football Team is still paying him after signing him to a four-year, $14,416,614 contract after selecting him 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

As part of that rookie deal that Haskins originally signed, the young quarterback received a signing bonus of $8,504,808.

Washington waived Haskins in late December and he went unclaimed. In doing so, Washington was forced to be on the hook for the remainder of the guaranteed money owed to the quarterback.

Assuming Haskins winds up making the Steelers roster in 2021, his cap charge will be just $850,000. He’ll also be a restricted free agent after the 2021 season, assuming he stays on the roster. The Steelers would then easily be able to retain Haskins on an original-round restricted tender should they deem him worth keeping.