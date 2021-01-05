Steelers Injury Update: Edmunds, Boswell, Spillane, Feiler Might All Return This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday for a Super Wild Card game at Heinz Field and it sounds like the team will enter that contest fairly healthy, all things considered, and barring any more positive COVID-19 tests.

“Some of the guys that maybe missed action because of lack of health, Terrell Edmunds, [Chris] Boswell, for example, may get an opportunity to work their way back into the fold and we should anticipate that,” head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

Safety Terrell Edmunds and kicker Chris Boswell (groin) both missed the Steelers Week 17 road game against the Browns because of injuries and it sounds like both have a chance to play on Sunday. Boswell, by the way, has now missed three games this season with injuries.

“Boz’s [Boswell’s] participation and the quality of it throughout the week will determine whether or not he’s in uniform on Sunday,” Tomlin said on Tuesday.

Additionally, Tomlin said on Tuesday that inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) and guard Matt Feiler (pectoral) both might resume practicing this week. Both have been on the team’s Reserve/Injured list for more than three weeks.

“But we also have some guys who are getting clearance to work this week and that work this week may produce an opportunity for them,” Tomlin said. “Robert Spillane is one significant one and Matt Feiler is another significant one. And so, the inclusion, or the potential of inclusion, of those guys is exciting, but it also creates some challenges from a decision-making standpoint because we just feel like we’ve got some options.

“The guys that they’re playing in place of some of those guys have done good work for us. And so, that’s a good problem to have as we prepare this week. I know having a plethora of capable guys is not a detriment to us as we get into this single-elimination tournament.”

Tomlin would not give specifics on Tuesday, but it sounds like the Steelers will get tight end Eric Ebron and outside linebacker Cassius Marsh back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week in time for both to play on Sunday. Cornerback Joe Haden, however, is not expected to play against the Browns on Sunday due to him testing positive last week.

“Again, I’m not going to speculate about availability,” Tomlin said. “You guys understand the protocol and the sensitivity to it. When those guys are out of the protocol and available, we’ll utilize them.”