Steelers Friday Injury Report Super Wild Card Week: Smith-Schuster Practiced Fully; Boswell Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what we hope will be their final injury report of Super Wild Card week ahead of the team’s Sunday night home game against the Cleveland Browns and the Friday offering shows that no players were given game status designations.

According to the Friday injury report released by the Steelers, kicker Chris Boswell (right groin) was limited in practice earlier in the day. Even so, Boswell, who missed the Steelers Week 17 game against the Browns with his groin injury, was not given a game status designation so for now, he’s expected to play Sunday night against the Browns.

After failing to practice on Thursday, Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs (illness) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) are both listed as full practice participants on the week-ending injury report. Like Boswell, neither were given game status designations.

Also practicing fully on Friday were cornerback Steven Nelson (knee), safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (ankle), and inside linebacker Vince Williams (quadricep).

The Steelers will now likely activate inside linebacker Robert Spillane and guard Matt Feiler off the teams Reserve/Injured list on Saturday. Cornerback Joe Haden, however, will miss the Sunday night game against the Browns as he’s still on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Steelers are also expected to have tight end Eric Ebron and outside linebacker Cassius Marsh back Sunday night after both were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.