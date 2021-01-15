Steelers CB Joe Haden Provides Update On COVID-19 Recovery

The 2020 season has been over for the Pittsburgh Steelers for almost a week after the team lost Sunday night to the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers player who missed that game against the Browns due to being on the team’s COVID-19 list, cornerback Joe Haden appears to be doing better now and he provided an update on Twitter about him testing positive nearly two weeks ago.

Haden made it clear on Friday that he’s feeling fine and that he is no longer dealing with any COVID-related symptoms. The veteran cornerback did say in his tweet that he lost his sense of smell, which is reportedly is a common issue for many who test positive for the virus.

I’m completely fine also! I was Asymptotic only lost my sense of smell. Thank the Lord! — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 15, 2021

All told, Haden testing positing for COVID-19 resulted in him missing the Steelers back-to-back games against the Browns, who had originally selected him in the first-round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Florida.

Haden will be a well-discussed player between now and March 17, the start of the 2021 NFL league, mainly to several already speculating that he could wind up being a salary cap casualty during the spring. Haden, however, is set to earn just $7 million in 2021, the final year of his current contract.

Haden appeared in 14 regular season games in 2020 and played 845 total defensive snaps and 49 more on special; teams. He registered 52 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and 12 passes defensed. One of his interceptions he returned for a touchdown.