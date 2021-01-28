Report: Mike Tomlin Not Spotted At Wednesday Senior Bowl Practices

The 2021 Senior Bowl practices continued Wednesday ahead of the American and National teams squaring off on Saturday in Mobile, AL and while the Pittsburgh Steelers due have a contingent of people on hand for the annual College All-Star pre-draft event this week, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly has yet to be spotted in town.

Usually a mainstay at Senior Bowl practices, Mike Tomlin wasn’t spotted at Wednesday’s practice in Mobile. The Steelers’ contingent was reduced because of COVID-19 protocols, but GM Kevin Colbert was there along with a handful of scouts. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 27, 2021

According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Tomlin wasn’t spotted at Wednesday’s Senior Bowl practice in Mobile. Her report goes on to state that the Steelers annual Senior Bowl contingent was reduced this year because of COVID-19 protocols and that general manager Kevin Colbert was there Wednesday along with a handful of scouts.

If true, it really must be killing Tomlin to not be at the Senior Bowl festivities this week as nobody loves interacting with draft hopeful players in Mobile, AL more than he does. Usually, he’s easily spotted annually by the NFL Network cameras while in Mobile and very close to field during drills and team sessions as well.

Perhaps Tomlin is busy this week finalizing the rest of his coaching staff for the 2021 season. After all, there was a report Wednesday morning that former Los Angeles Chargers offensive line coach James Campen is interviewing with the Steelers. That report, however, did not indicate where and when exactly an interview with Campen will take place, if it hasn’t already. The Steelers are also reportedly interested in Mike Sullivan to possibly be the team’s new quarterbacks coach as well.

As for Tomlin and the senior Bowl, we’ll just need to keep our eyes peeled for the rest of the week to see if the Steelers head coach is ultimately spotted at one of the practices. Maybe he can manage to get at least one visit to practice in this year.