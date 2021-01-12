Ohio State Vs. Alabama College National Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

The 2020-2021 College Football National Championship will be decided tonight as Ohio State and Alabama will square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL The game is being shown on ESPN.

Several players in tonight’s game are considered top-rated draft prospects for 2021 and thus there’s a good chance that perhaps one player playing Monday night will potentially wind up being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers or by one the three other teams in the AFC North division.

Throughout the game , the Twitter feed below will update with video highlights from the Monday night affair and we invite everyone to contribute to this post via the comments throughout the night.

