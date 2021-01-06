Heinz Field To Remain Heinz Field For At Least One More Year

Heinz Field will remain Heinz Field for at least one more season, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday morning via a team statement.

The Steelers, along with The Kraft Heinz Company, announced Wednesday morning that a one-year extension has been reached on the naming rights for Heinz Field. That one-year extension will ensure the name of the Steelers and the Pitt Panthers home stadium will remain Heinz Field through at least the 2021 season.

The Steelers home stadium, located at 100 Art Rooney Avenue in Pittsburgh, has been named Heinz Field since it opened in 2001. Specifically, June 2001 is when the naming rights agreement happened, and it was for 20 years.

“We have enjoyed a tremendous and beneficial partnership with The Kraft Heinz company since Heinz Field open in 2001, Steelers team president Art Rooney II he said in a statement. “We are appreciative of the support Kraft Heinz is given the Steelers in the North Shore over the past 20 years with many marquee events taking place at Heinz Field.”

Here was a lot of speculation staring about two years ago that The Kraft Heinz Company wouldn’t renew their naming rights contract once it expired. A one-year extension means that there’s a very good chance that the 2021 season is the final year the home stadium for the Steelers and Pitt Panthers is named Heinz Field.

According to a July 2019 article in the Sports Business Journal, the lack of interest previously in renewing the naming rights stemmed partly from the fact that Heinz no longer is headquartered in the Pittsburgh region.