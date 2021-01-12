Steelers News

Former Steelers FB Tim Lester Dead At 52

Just weeks after Kevin Greene’s tragic death, another member of the mid-90s Steelers has passed away. Former Pittsburgh FB Tim Lester has died at the age of 52.

Lester – nicknamed “The Bus Driver” leading Jerome Bettis to daylight – was the team’s fullback from 1995 to 1998. A 10th round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1992, he followed Bettis to Pittsburgh in 1995. Largely used as a lead blocker, he did rush for a pair of touchdowns with the black and gold, finishing his Steelers’ career with 15 carries to go along with 26 receptions.

Here’s on of his scores, an awesome-designed option play pitched out by Kordell Stewart.

 

His final year in the NFL came in 1999 with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in five games.

Several players and organizations tweeted out their condolences and sadness of the news.

