Browns Wednesday Injury Report Super Wild Card Week: 10 Players Listed On Estimated Offering

The Cleveland Browns have now released their first official injury report of the Super Wild Card Week ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering, an estimation, shows that just one player would have sat out practice earlier in the day had the team conducted one. The Browns facility was closed on Wednesday due to COVID-related protocols.

Had the Browns practiced on Wednesday, the team reports that wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion) would have sat out the session as he remains in concussion protocol. Peoples-Jones sustained his concussion during the Browns Week 17 Sunday home win against the Steelers. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to pay on Sunday night against the Steelers.

The Browns listed tackle Jack Conklin (knee), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck), cornerback M.J. Stewart (calf), guard Wyatt Teller (ankle), and center J.C. Tretter (knee) as being limited on Wednesday had the team conducted a practice earlier in the day. Once again, the participation levels on the team’s Wednesday injury report are all estimated.

Closing out the Browns Wednesday injury report are defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder), tackle Kendall Lamm (illness), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (hip), and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (abdomen) and all were estimated as being possible full practice participants had the team had a session.

The Browns also announced several transactions on Wednesday as well. Signed on Wednesday was center Anthony Fabiano. The team also activated linebacker B.J. Goodson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activated linebacker Elijah Benton from the team’s Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

The Browns close Wednesday out with several players still on their Reserve/COVID-19 list. That list includes guard Joel Bitonio, tight end Harrison Bryant, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, cornerback Kevin Johnson, safety Andrew Sendejo, linebacker Malcolm Smith, and cornerback Denzel Ward. Of that group of seven players, Bitonio and Hodge are definitely expected to miss the Sunday road playoff game against the Steelers.